2,079 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.29.

