John J. Dziewisz Sells 1,976 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BW opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 458,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 394,519 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.