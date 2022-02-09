John J. Dziewisz Sells 1,976 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE BW opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.37.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 458,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 394,519 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.