The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

THG opened at $144.07 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $112.96 and a twelve month high of $144.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

