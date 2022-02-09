Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.04.

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

