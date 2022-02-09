Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $728.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $754.00 to $728.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $726.11.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $617.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $7,085,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

