Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $728.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $754.00 to $728.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $726.11.
Shares of REGN stock opened at $617.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $7,085,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
