Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.77) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.25 ($3.24).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 198.56 ($2.69) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.19.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

