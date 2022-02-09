Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.