Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Tellurian worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

