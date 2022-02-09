Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,250 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

