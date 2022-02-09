Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,250 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.