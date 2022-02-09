United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Bancshares were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBOH opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.89%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

