Barclays PLC Has $490,000 Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 280,704 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 197.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 196,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 69.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

IMAX stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

