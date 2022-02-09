SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

