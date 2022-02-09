AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

ATR stock opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

