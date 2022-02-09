Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,928.57 ($80.17).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.90) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($84.25) to GBX 6,650 ($89.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($79.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($78.43) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,040 ($68.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,792 ($51.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($88.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,754.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,784.99. The firm has a market cap of £22.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

