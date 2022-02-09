Barclays PLC Acquires 70,667 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 1,007.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Provention Bio worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 70.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $368.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

