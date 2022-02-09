Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Funko worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

