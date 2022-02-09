Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Switch by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Switch by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth about $9,902,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Switch by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.18 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.52.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

