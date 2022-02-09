Barclays PLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.