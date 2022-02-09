Barclays PLC Invests $550,000 in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Gaotu Techedu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $540.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.16. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

