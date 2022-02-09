Barclays PLC Sells 96,036 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

