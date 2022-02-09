FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after buying an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $149.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

