US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CAE were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

