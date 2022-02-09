Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 297,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.