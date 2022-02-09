Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atreca?s approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

