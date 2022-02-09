Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

