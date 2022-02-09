Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96.

On Friday, December 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $275,029.72.

FFIV stock opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

