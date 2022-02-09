Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.73 million.

Shares of ACB opened at C$5.32 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

