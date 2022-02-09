Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $523,388.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $529,414.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
