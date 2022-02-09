Steven Bangert Sells 5,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

