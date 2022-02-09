Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HSBC currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

