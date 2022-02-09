Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group incurred fourth-quarter adjusted operating loss of 56 cents per share. Results were negatively impacted by higher COVID-19 claim costs. However, it has been benefiting from its niche position in reinsurance markets, mix of organic and transactional opportunities, and a strong international footprint. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. However, high expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

RGA opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.