Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group incurred fourth-quarter adjusted operating loss of 56 cents per share. Results were negatively impacted by higher COVID-19 claim costs. However, it has been benefiting from its niche position in reinsurance markets, mix of organic and transactional opportunities, and a strong international footprint. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. However, high expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

RGA opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

