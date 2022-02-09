Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strategic buyouts of Walker Die, C&R Tool & Engineering, Vantage Power, Off-Highway transmission portfolio of AVTEC and AxleTech’s electric vehicle (EV) systems division are set to boost Allison’s long-term prospects. Allison's diverse revenue sources, especially the defense end market, provide a hedge against economic disruptions. Recent partnerships with Zhongtong, New Flyer, Jing-Jin and ElDorado among others for its products offerings offers growth visibility. However, supply chain issues and high commodity costs remain major headwinds. Trimmed full-year guidance amid persistent supply chain woes raises concern. High research and development (R&D) costs and capex are likely to limit margins. Elevated debt-to-capitalization of 78% also plays a spoilsport. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,560,000 after acquiring an additional 159,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

