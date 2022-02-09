Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 140,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,178,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 186,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.