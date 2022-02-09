Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $482.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $367.00 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

