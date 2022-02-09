Anterix Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Anterix in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. Anterix has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $66.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.