Analysts Set Expectations for Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $11.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.21. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ALGN stock opened at $515.49 on Monday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $572.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.34.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
