MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.76

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.76 and traded as high as C$15.15. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 2,071,815 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on MEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
