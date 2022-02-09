MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.76

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.76 and traded as high as C$15.15. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 2,071,815 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

