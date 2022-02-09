FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortinet, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

FTNT stock opened at $314.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $157.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fortinet by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

