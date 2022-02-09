Piper Sandler Comments on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE:ELF opened at $28.41 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 96,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 587,364 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

