Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

