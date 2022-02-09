Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $309.11 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.73 and a 200 day moving average of $325.29.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.64.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.