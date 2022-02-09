North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

TSE:NOA opened at C$18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.66. The stock has a market cap of C$533.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$11.49 and a 1-year high of C$22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.44.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,714,254.45.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

