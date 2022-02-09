Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Valmont Industries stock opened at $213.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.37. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
