Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $213.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.37. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

