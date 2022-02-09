Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,459,933.74 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 57,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

