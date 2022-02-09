J H. Pyne Sells 13,198 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirby stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

