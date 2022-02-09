JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $197.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 185,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.