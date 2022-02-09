Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.71.

BILI opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,629,000 after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,521,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

