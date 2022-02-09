XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XPEV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

