Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

NYSE AJRD opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175,840 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.